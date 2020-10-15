Twitter sees outage on eve of Trump, Biden town hall events

YouTube rolls out 'YouTube Shorts' in India



YouTube has rolled out a new short-form video creator called YouTube Shorts in India and this has been done to give competition to Chinese video-sharing application TikTok. As per a report in the Verge, Shorts will allow people to make 15-second videos and it can be set to music as well.

