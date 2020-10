You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Finally, Finally': Suspected Killer Of Fort Worth Teen Carla Walker Arrested For Capital Murder 46 Years Later



Wiping away tears, Carla Walker's brother, Him expressed gratitude Tuesday to Fort Worth Police for the arrest of a suspect, 77-year-old Glen McCurley. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:37 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this