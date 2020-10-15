Zamboni quickly catches fire on ice rink, driver uninjured

Rochester Mass Shooting: Two Killed at Illegal Party



Two people have been killed and 14 have been left injured after a mass shooting in Rochester, New York state. The attack happened at a gathering of about 100 people, which police said was breaking Covid-19 restrictions. Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons added none of those wounded are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries. This comes after Rochester Police Department was rocked by the suffocation death of Daniel Prude. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

