Republican Sen. Ben Sasse blasts Donald Trump: He 'kisses dictators' butts' and has 'flirted with white supremacists'

Friday, 16 October 2020
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse says he fears Trump will drive the country to the left, which is why he "campaigned for everybody not named Trump in 2016."
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse Says Trump Coddles Dictators and Racists While Profiting from Presidency

 Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse tore into President Trump on Wednesday over his support of human rights abuses and racists, accusing Trump of personally..
WorldNews

Senator Ben Sasse slams Trump, saying he "kisses dictators' butts"

 In a town hall with constituents, the GOP senator criticized the Trump's behavior as president.
CBS News

Slamming Trump, G.O.P. Senator Warns of a ‘Republican Blood Bath’

 Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska issued a scathing takedown of President Trump during a telephone town hall with constituents, saying he cozied up to dictators and..
NYTimes.com

Georgia at a Tipping Point

 After several near misses, Democrats can taste victory in Georgia — and Republicans fear President Trump’s lackluster numbers may drag down the party’s..
NYTimes.com

Third Justice Dept. Prosecutor Publicly Denounces Barr

 The prosecutor also said he retired after staying on to protect a public corruption case against a Republican congressman.
NYTimes.com

Fearing a ‘Blood Bath,’ Republican Senators Begin to Edge Away From Trump

 The statements offer an answer to the question of when Republicans might begin to repudiate the president after years of embracing him: the moment they believed..
NYTimes.com

On a podcast and in a letter, signs of the Democratic Party fight to come

 The biggest challenge a potential President Biden might have is not in finding cooperation with Republicans, but in keeping his own party happy.
CBS News

California: GOP can no longer deploy "unauthorized" drop boxes

 But the state GOP said Padilla and Becerra "didn't know the facts and didn't bother to learn them before accusing us" of wrongdoing.
CBS News

"Lock up the Bidens," Trump says at Georgia rally

 At a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, President Trump alleged without evidence that the Bidens are a "corrupt family." "Lock up the Bidens, lock up Hillary,"..
CBS News

Trump tries to explain low fundraising numbers

 President Donald Trump says he "could be the world's greatest fundraiser," but he doesn't want to put in the work or have to "do things" in return for his..
USATODAY.com

President Trump and Joe Biden campaign in key battleground states Friday

 With Election Day a little more than two weeks away, President Trump and Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in key battlegrounds Friday. Meantime, there are..
CBS News

John Fogerty 'troubled' by President Trump's use of 'Fortunate Son,' issues cease and desist

 John Fogerty is denouncing President Donald Trump's unauthorized use of his song "Fortunate Son" at his campaign events.
USATODAY.com

In California: Trump denies, then OKs aid for fires; more than 1 million Golden Staters have voted

 Plus: Hearst Castle assesses how to make itself COVID-safe, and parking tickets are back in Los Angeles.
 
USATODAY.com

Nebraska Senator Uses ACB Hearing To Crap All Over Astros, 'Miserable Cheaters'

 "I'd like to talk about the Houston Astros, who are miserable cheaters." Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse used time during the Amy Coney Barrett hearing Wednesday..
TMZ.com

Hope Hicks shares stage with Trump after virus bouts [Video]

Hope Hicks shares stage with Trump after virus bouts

"We can share a microphone now," White House adviser Hope Hicks said after President Donald Trump invited her on stage in Ocala, Florida on Friday after the two recovered from the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
President Donald Trump visits Southwest Florida for a private event [Video]

President Donald Trump visits Southwest Florida for a private event

President Donald Trump made an official White House visit to Fort Myers, Florida on Friday. He spoke at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center to talk about his continued efforts and commitment to..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 13:41Published
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Frequent Trump Critic, Casts Vote For Ronald Reagan [Video]

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Frequent Trump Critic, Casts Vote For Ronald Reagan

Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, has cast his ballot for the general election and did not vote for either of the two major-party candidates for..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Democrats Are Politicizing Barrett Confirmation Hearings, Sen. Sasse Says

 NPR's Noel King talks to Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee about the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court...
NPR

Sen. Ben Sasse calls Houston Astros 'miserable cheaters' during Amy Coney Barrett hearing

 Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, called the Houston Astros "miserable cheaters" during Supreme Court nominee Hon. Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Sen. Sasse Slams Trump In Constituent Call: He's 'Flirted With White Supremacists'

 In a call with constituents, the Nebraska senator blasted President Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the way he speaks about women.
NPR Also reported by •HaaretzWorldNews

