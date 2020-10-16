|
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse blasts Donald Trump: He 'kisses dictators' butts' and has 'flirted with white supremacists'
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse says he fears Trump will drive the country to the left, which is why he "campaigned for everybody not named Trump in 2016."
