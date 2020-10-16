Global  
 

Chris Gayle's fabulous record in first match of IPL gets better after fifty for KXIP against RCB

Chris Gayle played in his first match of IPL 2020 for Kings XI Punjab and contributed a brilliant fifty as well as sharing a match-changing partnership of 93 with KL Rahul as KXIP defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in a tense eight-wicket win in Sharjah. For Gayle, this continued the trend where he has started the IPL on a...
