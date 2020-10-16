Global  
 

Alabama coach Nick Saban says he's 'feeling great' and would 'hate' to miss Georgia game

USATODAY.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Nick Saban on his call-in radio show Thursday night says he has no symptoms and talks about how much he wants to coach against Georgia.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Positive For Covid-19

Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Positive For Covid-19 00:32

 University of Alabama's head football Coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19. The university made the announcement on Wednesday. According to CNN, the school's athletic director Greg Byrne also tested positive. The university said that both men have left campus are in isolation in their...

