'Tarzan' star Ron Ely challenges DA's report that police justifiably shot, killed his son
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
"Tarzan" actor Ron Ely's lawyer is challenging a Santa Barbara County District Attorney report that his son's shooting death by police was justified.
Ron Ely American actor, novelist
'Justifiable homicide': No charges for deputies who killed ex-'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's sonThe Santa Barbara district attorney ruled Ron Ely's son Cameron stabbed his mom, then was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in 'justifiable homicide."
USATODAY.com
District attorney In the United States, represents the government in the prosecution of criminal offenses
Santa Barbara, California City in California, United States
