'Tarzan' star Ron Ely challenges DA's report that police justifiably shot, killed his son

USATODAY.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
"Tarzan" actor Ron Ely's lawyer is challenging a Santa Barbara County District Attorney report that his son's shooting death by police was justified.
'Justifiable homicide': No charges for deputies who killed ex-'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's son

 The Santa Barbara district attorney ruled Ron Ely's son Cameron stabbed his mom, then was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in 'justifiable homicide."
