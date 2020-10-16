|
President Trump and Joe Biden clash in distant, dueling town halls
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
The prime time network events replaced the canceled second scheduled presidential debate and reflected jarring differences between the candidates.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Trump v Biden latest from the state of Georgia 01:56
Tonight President Trump and Joe Biden are holding separate town halls at the same time. Meanwhile, we have a surprising new poll from the red state of Georgia. ABC's Elizabeth Schulze has the latest.
