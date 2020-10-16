Global  
 

President Trump and Joe Biden clash in distant, dueling town halls

Washington Post Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
The prime time network events replaced the canceled second scheduled presidential debate and reflected jarring differences between the candidates.
News video: Trump v Biden latest from the state of Georgia

Trump v Biden latest from the state of Georgia 01:56

 Tonight President Trump and Joe Biden are holding separate town halls at the same time. Meanwhile, we have a surprising new poll from the red state of Georgia. ABC's Elizabeth Schulze has the latest.

