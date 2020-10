You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hopes for NZ Australia travel bubble revived



Travel between New Zealand and some states of Australia is possible before the end of the year, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Libby Hogan reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16 Published on September 28, 2020

Related news from verified sources Emotional scenes as first 'no-quarantine' flights arrive into Sydney under new trans-Tasman travel bubble The arrangements are not yet reciprocal, with New Zealand requiring arrivals from Australia to quarantine for two weeks.

SBS 1 week ago



First New Zealand Tasman travel bubble passengers arrive in Sydney Hundreds of New Zealanders have landed in Sydney, marking the first of the trans-Tasman flights to jet in from New Zealand.Passengers on board the Air Zealand...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago



First 'no-quarantine' flights arrive in Australia from New Zealand Hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving in Sydney on Friday as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble amid a rapidly falling growth rate in...

Japan Today 1 week ago





Tweets about this