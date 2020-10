How You Can Take Care of Your Hands After Washing Thoroughly During COVID Pandemic!



Washing your hands is a great way to prevent getting sick especially during these COVID times. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago

Snake or Swim! Watch This Little Girl Swim With Her 11-Foot Pet Snake!



Ummmm I hope this little girl is just swimming with a life-like snake pool toy. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago