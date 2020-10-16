Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Olympic committee gives assurance to sports bodies that Tokyo Games is on track
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Olympic committee gives assurance to sports bodies that Tokyo Games is on track
Friday, 16 October 2020 (
43 minutes ago
)
The postponed Tokyo Games is set to open on July 23.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
NBC
Democratic Party
European Union
Kamala Harris
Facebook
Google
California
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Steve Scully
Hunter Biden
Savannah Guthrie
Ice Cube
Biden Town Hall
WORTH WATCHING
Hollywood Protests the Timing of NBC's Town Hall With Trump, Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Uploads Video of Himself and More | THR Ne
Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's 'Reign Of Terror'
J.J. Abrams, Ava DuVernay, Mariska Hargitay and More Protest NBC's Trump Town Hall | THR News
A pandemic, the rule of law and forgotten European initiatives: The wrangling over the EU budget