Good Weekend Talks: Victoria's flesh-eating Buruli ulcer

In this episode of Good Weekend Talks, senior writer Konrad Marshall is joined by Professor Tim Stinear from the Doherty Institute for a conversation about the flesh-eating bacteria known as the Buruli ulcer, which is a growing concern in Victoria. 👓 View full article

