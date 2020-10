You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tablet interactive: Gladys Berejiklian and Daryl Maguire were in 'close, personal relationship' NSW Premier tells inquiry she had been in a relationship with a disgraced former MP.

The Age 4 days ago



Gladys Berejiklian admits 'close personal relationship' with ex-MP at ICAC hearing NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has admitted she was in a "close personal relationship" with ex-MP Daryl Maguire, who's the subject of an anti-corruption probe.

SBS 4 days ago



Watch: NSW Premier gives evidence at ICAC NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has revealed she had a "close personal relationship" with ex-government MP Daryl Maguire. Ms Berejiklian is giving evidence live...

SBS 4 days ago





Tweets about this