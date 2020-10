Australia, Netherlands slam Russia's withdrawal from MH17 talks Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Australia has urged Moscow to resume talks, saying it is "committed to pursuing truth" in what happened with the Malaysia Airlines flight. Russia says the two countries are "viciously" trying to pin the blame on Moscow. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this