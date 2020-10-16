IPL 2020: Jos Buttler replaces Steve Smith as Rajasthan Royals captain? Franchise posts cryptic tweet

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CSK's head coach Fleming praises RR's disciplined bowling



After facing seven-wicket defeat in the match against Rajasthan Royals, qualifying for playoffs has become difficult for the Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, CSK posted a total of 125/5 in the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04 Published 5 hours ago 'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith



Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17 Published 6 hours ago 'Plan was to get two points,' says Steve Smith after 7-wicket triumph over CSK



After seven-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the main plan was to get the two points. With this win, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals has.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:55 Published 6 hours ago

