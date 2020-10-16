Global  
 

IPL 2020: Jos Buttler replaces Steve Smith as Rajasthan Royals captain? Franchise posts cryptic tweet

DNA Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Jos Buttler has reportedly replaced Steve Smith as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals franchise in IPL 2020 and the franchise posted a cryptic post on their account. Under Steve Smith's captaincy, Rajasthan Royals are currently seventh in the points table with three wins from eight points and need a win against Royal Challengers...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: 'Need to win last five games', says Steve Smith after loss

IPL 2020: 'Need to win last five games', says Steve Smith after loss 01:11

 Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets on October 17. The captain of Rajasthan Royals, Steve Smith said that he is disappointed with the team's performance in last over While talking about the takeaways, Captain Steve Smith said, "I think for us now the position where in, we...

