PM: We should go for an 'Australia solution'



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused the EU of abandoning a free-trade deal, and said the UK should now "go for the Australia solution" with "high-hearts confidence". Report by Blairm. Like us on.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:10 Published 13 minutes ago

PM: Time to prepare for no-deal Brexit



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned it was time to "get ready" for an Australian style Brexit deal unless there was a "fundamental change in approach" from the EU. Report by Blairm. Like us on.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:41 Published 13 minutes ago