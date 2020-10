China Defends Confucius Institutes Now Under Fire From US Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The administration last week urged U.S. schools and colleges to rethink their ties to the institutes that bring Chinese language classes to America but, according to federal officials, also invite a 'malign influence' from China 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this