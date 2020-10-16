Global  
 

Alabama's Nick Saban could coach against Georgia, despite positive COVID-19 test this week. Here's how.

USATODAY.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 this week but might still be able to coach on the sideline when the Crimson Tide play Georgia.
