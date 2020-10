Trudeau defends federal response as threats escalate over Mi'kmaw fishery in Nova Scotia Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today defended the federal government's response to an escalating standoff over a Mi'kmaw fishery in Nova Scotia, saying Ottawa has been "extremely active" in trying to resolve the situation. 👓 View full article

