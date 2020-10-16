Global  
 

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Victoria cases continue to fall as state government foreshadows lifting of restrictions; UK lockdown commences as Australian death toll stands at 904

Friday, 16 October 2020
Victorians are counting down until Sunday when Premier Daniel Andrews reveals which COVID-19 restrictions he will lift.
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 137

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 137

 The UK has reported a total of 654,644 coronavirus cases and 43,155 deaths, upby 137 from the previous day.

