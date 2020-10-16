Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France: Teacher decapitated in gruesome 'Islamist terror attack' near Paris

Deutsche Welle Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
A suspect has been shot dead after a knife attack in the outskirts of Paris. The victim was a teacher who had reportedly recently shown caricatures of Muhammad in class.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dozens attack Paris police station [Video]

Dozens attack Paris police station

Around 40 unidentified people armed with metal bars and using fireworks as projectiles tried to storm a police station in the Paris suburbs in the early hours of Sunday morning, officials said.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published
Aftermath of Paris knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo [Video]

Aftermath of Paris knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo

Seven people have been detained in connection with an attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in the French capital, according to officials.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:43Published
2 Stabbed In Paris In Possible Terror Attack [Video]

2 Stabbed In Paris In Possible Terror Attack

French authorities said two people were stabbed at a location where, five years ago, 12 people were killed in a terror attack.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

France: Teacher decapitated in gruesome knife attack near Paris

 A suspect has been shot dead after a knife attack in the outskirts of Paris. The victim was a teacher who had reportedly recently shown caricatures of Muhammad...
Deutsche Welle

France attack: Teacher killed in gruesome assault near Paris, terror investigation launched

 A terror investigation has been launched after a teacher was killed in a gruesome attack near Paris on Friday, officials said, adding that police later killed...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this