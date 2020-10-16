Global  
 

Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-COVID-19 measures

Friday, 16 October 2020
Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-COVID-19 measuresBERLIN — A Berlin court on Friday suspended a late-night curfew on bars and restaurants, following other courts in overturning government-imposed measures meant to contain the further spread of the coronavirus. Berlin’s local government had imposed the 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew a week ago to tackle surging numbers of new infections. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. “The curfew has been suspended for the time...
Germany reports new record of 7,334 daily COVID-19 infections

 BERLIN, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- New COVID-19 infections in Germany kept climbing and reached a new record with 7,334 cases within one day, bringing the total number..
WorldNews

Western spies privately blame Russia's FSB for Alexei Navalny poisoning

 Exclusive: stark conclusion shared between London, Berlin and Paris in effect points finger at Kremlin Western security agencies have privately concluded that..
WorldNews

US election 2020: Why it matters so much to Germans

 Trump has singled out Berlin for repeated criticism but some say it was a much needed wake-up call.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Berlin ad sticks middle finger to mask rule breakers

 The controversial Visit Berlin advert is to highlight the importance of protecting the elderly.
BBC News

Opinion: Rude, chaotic, bossy? The new ad campaign is typical Berlin

 Berlin's coronavirus ad campaign showing an elderly lady giving anti-maskers the middle finger has sparked quite a furor. But then the German capital is used to...
Deutsche Welle

Merkel to meet with German mayors as virus numbers rise

 BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel was meeting Friday with the mayors of the country’s largest cities as Germany’s coronavirus numbers continue...
SeattlePI.com


