|
Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-COVID-19 measures
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
BERLIN — A Berlin court on Friday suspended a late-night curfew on bars and restaurants, following other courts in overturning government-imposed measures meant to contain the further spread of the coronavirus. Berlin’s local government had imposed the 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew a week ago to tackle surging numbers of new infections. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. “The curfew has been suspended for the time...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany
Germany reports new record of 7,334 daily COVID-19 infectionsBERLIN, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- New COVID-19 infections in Germany kept climbing and reached a new record with 7,334 cases within one day, bringing the total number..
WorldNews
Western spies privately blame Russia's FSB for Alexei Navalny poisoningExclusive: stark conclusion shared between London, Berlin and Paris in effect points finger at Kremlin Western security agencies have privately concluded that..
WorldNews
US election 2020: Why it matters so much to GermansTrump has singled out Berlin for repeated criticism but some say it was a much needed wake-up call.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Berlin ad sticks middle finger to mask rule breakersThe controversial Visit Berlin advert is to highlight the importance of protecting the elderly.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this