Spanish court to question witnesses over ‘illegal surveillance’ of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
A Spanish court investigating allegations that a security company illegally spied on visitors to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London will hear evidence from lawyers and a computer security specialist. Andy Müller-Maguhn, a computer security expert and former spokesman for hacking organisation the Chaos Computer Club, is due to give evidence by video-link on 26 October as part of an investigation into illegal surveillance at the embassy. The court will also question lawyer Renata Ávila from Guatemala and Juan Branco, a French lawyer, on 26 and 27 October. They are two of at least 15 lawyers who are said to have assisted Assange. Müller-Maguhn, who runs a...
