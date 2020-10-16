Spanish court to question witnesses over ‘illegal surveillance’ of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Global  
 

Spanish court to question witnesses over ‘illegal surveillance’ of WikiLeaks founder Julian AssangeA Spanish court investigating allegations that a security company illegally spied on visitors to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London will hear evidence from lawyers and a computer security specialist. Andy Müller-Maguhn, a computer security expert and former spokesman for hacking organisation the Chaos Computer Club, is due to give evidence by video-link on 26 October as part of an investigation into illegal surveillance at the embassy. The court will also question lawyer Renata Ávila from Guatemala and Juan Branco, a French lawyer, on 26 and 27 October. They are two of at least 15 lawyers who are said to have assisted Assange. Müller-Maguhn, who runs a...
