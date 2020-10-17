|
Chadwick Boseman's wife seeks to administer estate of 'Black Panther' star, who died with no will
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward is seeking to administer the estate of the 'Black Panther' star, who died Aug. 28 after a battle with cancer.
Chadwick Boseman American actor
