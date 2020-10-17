Global  
 

Chadwick Boseman's wife seeks to administer estate of 'Black Panther' star, who died with no will

USATODAY.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward is seeking to administer the estate of the 'Black Panther' star, who died Aug. 28 after a battle with cancer.
 Chadwick Boseman's widow has asked a judge to make her executor of the Black Panther star's estate as he died without a will.

