|
Georgia GOP Sen. Perdue faces criticism after purposefully mispronouncing Kamala Harris' name
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
John Burke, communications director for Perdue's campaign, insisted the senator "simply mispronounced" her name "didn't mean anything by it."
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David Perdue United States Senator from Georgia
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Georgia at a Tipping PointAfter several near misses, Democrats can taste victory in Georgia — and Republicans fear President Trump’s lackluster numbers may drag down the party’s..
NYTimes.com
Third Justice Dept. Prosecutor Publicly Denounces BarrThe prosecutor also said he retired after staying on to protect a public corruption case against a Republican congressman.
NYTimes.com
Fearing a ‘Blood Bath,’ Republican Senators Begin to Edge Away From TrumpThe statements offer an answer to the question of when Republicans might begin to repudiate the president after years of embracing him: the moment they believed..
NYTimes.com
On a podcast and in a letter, signs of the Democratic Party fight to comeThe biggest challenge a potential President Biden might have is not in finding cooperation with Republicans, but in keeping his own party happy.
CBS News
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
"Lock up the Bidens," Trump says at Georgia rallyAt a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, President Trump alleged without evidence that the Bidens are a "corrupt family." "Lock up the Bidens, lock up Hillary,"..
CBS News
Trump tries to rev up base in unlikely battleground of Georgia as polls show tight race with BidenBill Clinton was the last Democrat to carry Georgia in a presidential race, but polls show Joe Biden in a tight race with Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones Crowd Surfs During Trump RallyPresident Trump's predicting a red wave on Election Day, but one of his rallies looked like a potential wave of COVID cases when a Georgia politician treated it..
TMZ.com
Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:55Published
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
Senator Kamala Harris questions Amy Coney Barrett on climate changeDuring Senate confirmation hearings on Wednesday, Senator Kamala Harris asked Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett about her views on climate change. Barrett..
CBS News
Person who flew with Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of town hallJoe Biden was given the all clear to participate in a Thursday night town hall after concerns he could have been exposed to COVID-19 while aboard his campaign..
CBS News
Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror"
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this