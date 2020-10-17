US to carry out first federal execution of a woman in 70 years
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () Lisa Montgomery, who was found guilty of murdering a pregnant woman in 2004, is set to be executed by lethal injection in December. Six people have been put to death since the US resumed federal executions in July.
