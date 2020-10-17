Global  
 

Dodgers' Will Smith hits three-run homer off Braves' Will Smith in Game 5 of NLCS

USATODAY.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
The matchup between Dodgers C Will Smith and Braves RP Will Smith was the first pitcher-batter combo with matching names in postseason history.
