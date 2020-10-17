|
Dodgers' Will Smith hits three-run homer off Braves' Will Smith in Game 5 of NLCS
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
The matchup between Dodgers C Will Smith and Braves RP Will Smith was the first pitcher-batter combo with matching names in postseason history.
How to watch Dodgers vs. Braves: NLCS Game 5 live stream, schedule, TV channel, start timeThe Atlanta Braves hold a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
USATODAY.com
Braves break it open with 6-run inning, knock out Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers to move one win from World SeriesThe Braves scored six runs in the sixth inning en route to a 10-2 victory to beat Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS.
USATODAY.com
'We know who we are': Dodgers' record-breaking 15-3 Game 3 rout of Braves rewrites NLCS scriptThe Dodgers still trail the Braves in the NLCS, but the significance of their series-turning 15-3 victory went far beyond the 11-run first inning.
USATODAY.com
Dodgers rout Braves, tie for 10th place all-time for MLB's biggest postseason blowoutsL.A.'s 15-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS fell just short of the record for largest margin of victory in an MLB playoff game.
USATODAY.com
