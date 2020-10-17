Global  
 

Corey Seager's two homers keeps Dodgers' hopes alive, L.A wins NLCS Game 5 against the Braves

USATODAY.com Saturday, 17 October 2020
Corey Seager homers twice as the Dodgers went on to win 7-3 against the Braves in Game 5 to remain alive in the NLCS.
