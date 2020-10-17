|
Corey Seager's two homers keeps Dodgers' hopes alive, L.A wins NLCS Game 5 against the Braves
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Corey Seager homers twice as the Dodgers went on to win 7-3 against the Braves in Game 5 to remain alive in the NLCS.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Corey Seager American baseball player
Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles California, United States
Dodgers' Will Smith hits three-run homer off Braves' Will Smith in Game 5 of NLCSThe matchup between Dodgers C Will Smith and Braves RP Will Smith was the first pitcher-batter combo with matching names in postseason history.
USATODAY.com
How to watch Dodgers vs. Braves: NLCS Game 5 live stream, schedule, TV channel, start timeThe Atlanta Braves hold a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
USATODAY.com
Braves break it open with 6-run inning, knock out Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers to move one win from World SeriesThe Braves scored six runs in the sixth inning en route to a 10-2 victory to beat Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS.
USATODAY.com
'We know who we are': Dodgers' record-breaking 15-3 Game 3 rout of Braves rewrites NLCS scriptThe Dodgers still trail the Braves in the NLCS, but the significance of their series-turning 15-3 victory went far beyond the 11-run first inning.
USATODAY.com
National League Championship Series Major League Baseball series to determine which team will represent the National League in the World Series
Atlanta Braves Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Los Angeles City in California
In California: Trump denies, then OKs aid for fires; more than 1 million Golden Staters have votedPlus: Hearst Castle assesses how to make itself COVID-safe, and parking tickets are back in Los Angeles.
USATODAY.com
U.S. detains Mexico's ex-defense minister
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:07Published
Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda: Mexico's ex-defence minister arrested in the USGen Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda was arrested at LA airport, reportedly on a drugs agency warrant.
BBC News
Billie Eilish urges people to wear a mask at Billboard Music Awards
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this