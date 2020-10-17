Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer return; Shai Hope dropped for West Indies' Test series against New Zealand

Robert Sullivan RT @SkyNewsAust: Travellers from New Zealand who came to Australia on the first day of the trans-Tasman travel bubble have been caught tryi… 17 minutes ago

MyTransit Melbourne Seventeen travellers from New Zealand caught at Melbourne Airport on day one of trans-Tasman bubble - SBS News:… https://t.co/P562EXdvPO 2 hours ago

Peggy Sanders Seventeen travellers from New Zealand caught at Melbourne Airport trying to sneak into city. https://t.co/8oV5bUAKcK 3 hours ago

Glenda McIntyre RT @BroOfHoppers: NSW applies the Ruby standard 😟 https://t.co/DBv6JvqNjk 4 hours ago

Jaz Veilor RT @SBSNews: Seventeen travellers from New Zealand using the trans-Tasman bubble have been caught at Melbourne Airport after arriving via S… 5 hours ago

Dr Tiemin Tim Wu 吴博士 Seventeen travellers from New Zealand caught at Melbourne Airport trying to sneak into city https://t.co/GXKL3yyyqU 5 hours ago

Niyu RT @radionz: Seventeen passengers from New Zealand who travelled to Sydney under the trans-Tasman bubble arrangements have been caught ente… 5 hours ago