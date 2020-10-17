Global  
 

Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer return; Shai Hope dropped for West Indies' Test series against New Zealand

Saturday, 17 October 2020
Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer return; Shai Hope dropped for West Indies' Test series against New ZealandLeft-handed batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and allrounder Keemo Paul are back in the West Indies test squad for a two-match series in New Zealand but Shai Hope has been dropped. Bravo’s highest test...
