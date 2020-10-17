|
Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer return; Shai Hope dropped for West Indies' Test series against New Zealand
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Left-handed batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and allrounder Keemo Paul are back in the West Indies test squad for a two-match series in New Zealand but Shai Hope has been dropped. Bravo’s highest test...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shai Hope Barbadian cricketer
Keemo Paul West Indian cricketer
Darren Bravo West Indian cricketer
Shimron Hetmyer West Indian cricketer
West Indies cricket team multinational cricket team
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
