Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for KKR vs SRH IPL 2020

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 14 hours ago IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR: Eoin Morgan aims to bring Knight Riders on winning track | Oneindia News 05:19 SunRisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 35 of Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Both SRH and KKR lost their previous games and would be looking to return to winning ways. Despite their inconsistent performances, KKR find themselves in...