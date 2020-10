Large fire destroys lobster facility in Nova Scotia Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A large fire levelled a lobster facility in Middle West Pubnico. N.S., early Saturday. It follows two raids by commercial fishermen on lobster pounds in southwest Nova Scotia earlier this week. 👓 View full article

