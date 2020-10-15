|
|
|
Trump is trying to woo suburban women. Suburban women aren’t buying it.
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The president needs women of the ’burbs for reelection. But he’s clinging to outdated notions of who they are and what they want.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination
[NFA] Thousands marched, chanted and held up posters against President Trump and his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, at a Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:00Published
|
Trump to suburban women: 'Will you please like me?'
U.S. President Donald Trump made a plea to suburban women voters at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night (October 13), claiming he would keep their communities safe.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|