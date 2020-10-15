Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump is trying to woo suburban women. Suburban women aren’t buying it.

Washington Post Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The president needs women of the ’burbs for reelection. But he’s clinging to outdated notions of who they are and what they want.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: President Trump Pleads With Suburban Women: 'Will you please like me?'

President Trump Pleads With Suburban Women: 'Will you please like me?' 01:07

 President Donald Trump made a plea to suburban women voters at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania claiming he would keep their communities safe.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Women March Across Country As Trump, Biden Continues On Campaign Trail [Video]

Women March Across Country As Trump, Biden Continues On Campaign Trail

In Campaign 2020, President Donald Trump is on the road making his case for re-election, while on Wall Street and across the country, thousands of women marched Saturday; Michael George reports for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:47Published
Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination [Video]

Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination

[NFA] Thousands marched, chanted and held up posters against President Trump and his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, at a Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:00Published
Trump to suburban women: 'Will you please like me?' [Video]

Trump to suburban women: 'Will you please like me?'

U.S. President Donald Trump made a plea to suburban women voters at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night (October 13), claiming he would keep their communities safe.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

What Women Voters In Pennsylvania Are Thinking Ahead Of The Election

 President Trump is asking suburban women to please vote for him. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to 3 women from the suburbs of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia to...
NPR Also reported by •CBC.ca

‘Will You Please Like Me?’: Trump Asks Suburban Women To Support Him, And Megyn Kelly Says It Just Might Work

 'He can laugh at himself'
Daily Caller Also reported by •Business InsiderUSATODAY.comFT.comNYTimes.com

ONLY ON AP Suburban women may hold White House key

 Lines are being drawn in the suburban sand of Pennsylvania and other battleground states where both President Trump and Joe Biden are vying for a coveted voting...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this