South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has set the stage on fire in what is his debut IPL season. The tear-away quick made headlines when he bowled the fastest...

IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje surprised at bowling IPL's fastest delivery South African speedster Anrich Nortje, who set the IPL ablaze by bowling the fastest delivery in the tournament's history, says he was unaware of the feat until...

Mid-Day 2 days ago