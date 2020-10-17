|
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree new humanitarian truce
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
The fresh ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh comes after a truce agreed last weekend failed to hold.
