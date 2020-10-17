Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree new humanitarian truce

BBC News Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
The fresh ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh comes after a truce agreed last weekend failed to hold.
0
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city

Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city

 Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city

Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates [Video]

Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates

Armenia rejects claims it was behind the attack that prompted Azerbaijan president to vow ‘revenge’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:06Published

Azerbaijan at war: Reporter’s journal

 A BBC team spent a week looking at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from the Azerbaijani side.
BBC News

Australian Armenians and Azerbaijanis call for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

 For Australia's Armenian and Azerbaijani communities, who stand on opposing sides of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation in recent weeks has caused..
SBS

New clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Pompeo says Turkey makes situation worse

 Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and US..
WorldNews

Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to ceasefire hours after deadly attack

 Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to a new ceasefire beginning at midnight Sunday local time. This comes hours after shelling killed 13 people and wounded more..
CBS News

Azerbaijan, Armenia Trade Accusations Over New Attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh

 Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other Saturday of new attacks, further indications that violence has escalated in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in..
WorldNews

Nagorno-Karabakh: Civilians hit amid Armenia Azerbaijan conflict

 Each accuses the other of targeting civilians in renewed fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
BBC News

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange claims of new attacks [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange claims of new attacks

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:40Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Accusations of ceasefire violations [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Accusations of ceasefire violations

Death toll rises despite truce and calls from international community for Armenia and Azerbaijan to desist

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:07Published
Fresh push for peace as Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails [Video]

Fresh push for peace as Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails

Armenian, Azerbaijani forces engage in new clashes overnight and Monday, days after ceasefire crumbled.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published

Russia holds Caspian Sea military drills amid Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

 Moscow has said its maneuvers in the Caspian Sea are not a sign that it intends to interfere between the warring nations of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Fighting over...
Deutsche Welle

Azerbaijan Reports Shelling by Armenia; Nagorno-Karabakh Denies It

 Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire mediated by Russia would allow sides to exchange prisoners, recover dead
VOA News

100,000 march in Los Angeles over Azerbaijan conflict with Armenians

 An estimated 100,000 people marched through the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend to call for an end to the fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over...
Christian Post

