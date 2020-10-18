In a must-win game, Dodgers win again to force Game 7 against Braves in NLCS

Joey Jones This feels like the kinda game where the Braves just need to break through with a run to open the floodgates. The p… https://t.co/bgv8N1cAlD 2 hours ago Jamie Carver 12” from a 3-2 game and a ton of momentum. Great play by Betts. So close.... When will we break through? It seems… https://t.co/LLIkCMSPwp 3 hours ago Kyle Funderburk @EricTaylorFS @22_Jman This is not just on Snitker. Dodgers did most of their damage last night with 2 outs, Freema… https://t.co/Th5PsUTFXy 3 hours ago HH Braves are about to break this game wide open innings 3-5. They will close the book on the Dodgers tonight and take… https://t.co/TF8Fi2NFoP 23 hours ago BHale Braves are about to break this game wide open innings 3-5. They will close the book on the Dodgers tonight and take… https://t.co/CyZn3JUlsi 23 hours ago Kenny⭐️⭐️ @Kevin_Astuto @Yankees @Braves Braves country will gladly accept you with open arms! There has been lots of heart b… https://t.co/eh427UxG52 23 hours ago Eugene Mecke Jr Braves break it open with 6-run inning, knock out Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers to move one win from World Series https://t.co/x3EwCgzFNL 2 days ago METSPETSLEOREX Braves break it open with 6-run inning, knock out Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers to move one win from World Series… https://t.co/Y3Lh63uQ1w 2 days ago