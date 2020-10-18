Global  
 

In a must-win game, Dodgers win again to force Game 7 against Braves in NLCS

USATODAY.com Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
In a must-win game, Mookie Betts makes an incredible catch in the Dodgers 3-1 win Game 6 of the NLCS over the Braves. Game 7 is Sunday.
Game seven Game seven

MLB playoffs: Greatest moments in LCS history

 The Rays and Astros play in Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday. Some of the greatest moments in LCS history.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles California, United States

Corey Seager's two homers keeps Dodgers' hopes alive, L.A wins NLCS Game 5 against the Braves

 Corey Seager homers twice as the Dodgers went on to win 7-3 against the Braves in Game 5 to remain alive in the NLCS.
USATODAY.com

Dodgers' Will Smith hits three-run homer off Braves' Will Smith in Game 5 of NLCS

 The matchup between Dodgers C Will Smith and Braves RP Will Smith was the first pitcher-batter combo with matching names in postseason history.
USATODAY.com

How to watch Dodgers vs. Braves: NLCS Game 5 live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time

 The Atlanta Braves hold a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
USATODAY.com

Braves break it open with 6-run inning, knock out Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers to move one win from World Series

 The Braves scored six runs in the sixth inning en route to a 10-2 victory to beat Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS.
USATODAY.com

Atlanta Braves Atlanta Braves Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Atlanta, Georgia, United States


National League Championship Series National League Championship Series Major League Baseball series to determine which team will represent the National League in the World Series


Mookie Betts Mookie Betts American baseball player


Top 10 Iconic Video Game Characters That Were Toned Down [Video]

Top 10 Iconic Video Game Characters That Were Toned Down

Some of these video game characters are almost unrecognizable from their original versions! For this list, we’ll be looking at games that - for better or for worse - downplayed certain characters in..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:19Published
Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch Game 1 Of NLCS; Braves Beat Dodgers 5-1 [Video]

Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch Game 1 Of NLCS; Braves Beat Dodgers 5-1

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted a drive-in viewing party for the National League Championship Series, which began Monday evening against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas. Brittney Hopper reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:29Published
Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch NLCS [Video]

Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted a drive-in viewing party for the National League Championship Series, which began Monday evening against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:03Published

Dodgers vs. Braves: Four reasons why Los Angeles is on the brink of elimination in NLCS

 The Dodgers go into Game 5 against the Braves needing a win to keep their season alive
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS Sports

How to watch Dodgers vs. Braves: NLCS Game 6 live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time

 The Atlanta Braves have another chance to clinch a spot in the World Series on Saturday in Game 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Upworthy

AJ Minter strikes out seven batters through three innings in NLCS Game 5 vs. Dodgers

AJ Minter strikes out seven batters through three innings in NLCS Game 5 vs. Dodgers Atlanta Braves P AJ Minter struck out seven Los Angeles Dodgers batters through just three innings in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. Minter's...
FOX Sports Also reported by •Upworthy

