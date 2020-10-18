|
In a must-win game, Dodgers win again to force Game 7 against Braves in NLCS
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
In a must-win game, Mookie Betts makes an incredible catch in the Dodgers 3-1 win Game 6 of the NLCS over the Braves. Game 7 is Sunday.
