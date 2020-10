You Might Like

Related news from verified sources US to carry out first federal execution of a woman in 70 years Lisa Montgomery, who was found guilty of murdering a pregnant woman in 2004, is set to be executed by lethal injection in December. Six people have been put to...

Deutsche Welle 1 day ago



U.S. to carry out first federal execution of a woman in seven decades Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to be put to death on Dec. 8 for the 2004 murder of a pregnant woman in Missouri. It would be the first...

Upworthy 16 hours ago



U.S. Schedules First Execution of a Woman in Nearly 70 Years Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, was convicted of killing a pregnant woman and attempting to pass the baby off as her own.

NYTimes.com 11 hours ago





Tweets about this