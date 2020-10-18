Ultrafast 3D Camera Capable Of Taking Upto 100 Billion Frames Per Second Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A team of researchers from the California Institute of Technology has developed an ultrafast three-dimensional camera capable of taking up to 100 billion frames per second. Professor Lihong Wang, Bren Professor of Medical Engineering and Electrical Engineering in the Andrew and Peggy Cherng Department of Medical Engineering, at Caltech, has previously developed a technology that can reach incredible speeds of 70 trillion frames per second. This is fast enough to see light travel but this technology could only produce 2D flat images. Taking a step forward, Wang and his lab have now developed a camera which can record video at incredible speeds in three dimensions. Wang named the new iteration... 👓 View full article

