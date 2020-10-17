|
Chelsea denied by dramatic last-gasp Southampton equaliser
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Jannik Vestergaard’s last-gasp leveller stole two-goal Timo Werner’s thunder as Southampton battled to a 3-3 Premier League draw at Chelsea. Defender Vestergaard rifled home in second-half stoppage time as Saints punished Chelsea’s lax defending, with the...
