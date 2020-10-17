Global  
 

Divided world is failing Covid challenge, UN chief warns

WorldNews Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Divided world is failing Covid challenge, UN chief warnsThe secretary general of the UN has warned that more than 100 million people could be forced into poverty and hunger due to a lack of international “unity” throughout the Covid-19 crisis. Former Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Guterres, who has been in office since 2017, said he feels far more could...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Divided world is failing COVID-19 test: U.N. Chief

Divided world is failing COVID-19 test: U.N. Chief 00:50

 A divided world has failed to rise to the challenge of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday and warned concerted action was needed to prevent millions of people from being pushed into poverty and hunger. Fred Katayama reports.

