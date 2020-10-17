Global  
 

Azerbaijan, Armenia Trade Accusations Over New Attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh

WorldNews Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Azerbaijan, Armenia Trade Accusations Over New Attacks in Nagorno-KarabakhAzerbaijan and Armenia accused each other Saturday of new attacks, further indications that violence has escalated in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in violation of a Russian-brokered truce that took effect a week ago. Authorities in Azerbaijan said an Armenian missile...
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to ceasefire hours after deadly attack

 Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to a new ceasefire beginning at midnight Sunday local time. This comes hours after shelling killed 13 people and wounded more..
CBS News

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree new humanitarian truce

 The fresh ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh comes after a truce agreed last weekend failed to hold.
BBC News
Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates [Video]

Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates

Armenia rejects claims it was behind the attack that prompted Azerbaijan president to vow ‘revenge’.

Duration: 03:06Published

Nagorno-Karabakh: Civilians hit amid Armenia Azerbaijan conflict

 Each accuses the other of targeting civilians in renewed fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
BBC News

Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia

Nagorno-karabakh: Azerbaijan's Jewish communities fear attack [Video]

Nagorno-karabakh: Azerbaijan's Jewish communities fear attack

Jews account for less than 1 percent of Azerbaijan's population of 10.2 million.

Duration: 02:50Published
Azerbaijani families grieve sons killed in Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Azerbaijani families grieve sons killed in Nagorno-Karabakh

Family members grieve at the grave of an Azerbaijani soldier killed in Nagorno-Karabakh.View on euronews

Duration: 00:50Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: The question of religion in the fighting [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: The question of religion in the fighting

Duration: 01:38Published

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

A Reuters crew witnessed shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Martuni on Tuesday. A Reuters television crew in Terter in Azerbaijan also said the city center was being shelled.

Death toll rises despite truce and calls from international community for Armenia and Azerbaijan to desist

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to halt hostilities in contested Nagorno-Karabakh after marathon talks in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has...
 By Matt Cesare* **Overview of Main Remarks:** -Quick Background- (FPRI) -- -- The past two weeks have seen an explosion of tense fighting and conflict...
 Nicol Pashinyan came to power in 2018 after a long rally and combat with Serzj Sargsyan. After his successful political campaign, he managed to achieve a...
