|
Azerbaijan, Armenia Trade Accusations Over New Attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other Saturday of new attacks, further indications that violence has escalated in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in violation of a Russian-brokered truce that took effect a week ago. Authorities in Azerbaijan said an Armenian missile...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to ceasefire hours after deadly attackAzerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to a new ceasefire beginning at midnight Sunday local time. This comes hours after shelling killed 13 people and wounded more..
CBS News
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree new humanitarian truceThe fresh ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh comes after a truce agreed last weekend failed to hold.
BBC News
Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:06Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Civilians hit amid Armenia Azerbaijan conflictEach accuses the other of targeting civilians in renewed fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
BBC News
Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia
Nagorno-karabakh: Azerbaijan's Jewish communities fear attack
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:50Published
Azerbaijani families grieve sons killed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: The question of religion in the fighting
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:38Published
Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this