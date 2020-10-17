|
Chrissy Teigen breaks silence after pregnancy loss
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen has assured fans she is “okay” after suffering a pregnancy loss, in her first Instagram post since breaking the tragic news. The 34-year-old model opened up about tragically losing her third child two weeks ago, and has remained silent on social media ever since. But on Friday, Chrissy posted on Instagram to respond to a glowing tribute left on social media by her husband, John Legend, in which he said he is "in awe" of her “strength”. Sharing screenshots of...
