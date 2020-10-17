Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen breaks silence after pregnancy loss

Saturday, 17 October 2020
Chrissy Teigen breaks silence after pregnancy lossChrissy Teigen has assured fans she is “okay” after suffering a pregnancy loss, in her first Instagram post since breaking the tragic news. The 34-year-old model opened up about tragically losing her third child two weeks ago, and has remained silent on social media ever since. But on Friday, Chrissy posted on Instagram to respond to a glowing tribute left on social media by her husband, John Legend, in which he said he is "in awe" of her “strength”. Sharing screenshots of...
 Chrissy Teigen has assured fans she is “okay” after suffering a pregnancy loss, in her first Instagram post since breaking the tragic news.

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur

Chrissy Teigen Breaks Silence After Son's Death

 Chrissy Teigen's still healing from the unimaginable loss of their baby boy, but she's assuring fans she and John Legend are getting through it. As you know,..
TMZ.com

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Slowly Getting Back to Normal Life

 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are returning to the daily grind, slowly but surely ... venturing out together and running some errands, two weeks after their..
TMZ.com

John Legend dedicates emotional Billboard Music Awards performance to Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss

 Just weeks after suffering a pregnancy loss, John Legend returned to the stage during the Billboard Music Awards for an emotional performance.
USATODAY.com

John Legend Performs Tribute at the Billboard Music Awards

 John Legend's first time onstage since he and Chrissy Teigen's third child died -- moments after a premature birth -- was as moving and heartwrenching as you'd..
TMZ.com

John Legend John Legend American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and theatre director from Ohio

John Legend dedicates emotional performance to Chrissy Teigen

 Teigen and Legend announced they had lost their baby earlier this month.
CBS News
John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy [Video]

John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy

John Legend will return to the spotlight at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for his first public appearance since losing his unborn son.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Banksy 'confirms' authorship of new Nottingham mural

 Banksy appears to have confirmed his authorship of a new mural in Nottingham after sharing a wordless Instagram post picturing the work. ......
WorldNews
Banksy confirms he is behind new Nottingham mural [Video]

Banksy confirms he is behind new Nottingham mural

Banksy has posted a mural of a little girl hula hooping with a bike tyre onhis Instagram account, ending speculation over whether he was behind the work.The piece appeared last Tuesday on the corner of Rothesay Avenue in Lenton,Nottingham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Banksy claims Nottingham hula-hooping girl artwork

 A photograph of the artwork has been posted on the guerrilla artist's Instagram page.
BBC News

John Legend Pays Tribute To Wife Chrissy Teigen In First Performance Since Pregnancy Loss [Video]

John Legend Pays Tribute To Wife Chrissy Teigen In First Performance Since Pregnancy Loss

John Legend paid tribute to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, in his first performance since the loss of their child late last month due to pregnancy complications.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:57Published
John Legend Wrote an Inspiring Love Note to Chrissy Teigen Following the Couple's Heartbre [Video]

John Legend Wrote an Inspiring Love Note to Chrissy Teigen Following the Couple's Heartbre

John Legend Wrote an Inspiring Love Note to Chrissy Teigen Following the Couple's Heartbre

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:57Published
John Legend Shares Emotional Message To Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss [Video]

John Legend Shares Emotional Message To Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

Stepping out for groceries, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were spotted in Beverly Hills nearly two weeks since their devastating pregnancy loss. The "Never Break" singer also shared a loving tribute..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:16Published

