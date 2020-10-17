Global  
 

Iran announces its virus death toll passes 30,000 killed

Saturday, 17 October 2020
Iran announces its virus death toll passes 30,000 killedTEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran announced Saturday that its death toll from the coronavirus has passed the milestone of 30,000 killed. The announcement by Health...
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 137

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 137 00:34

 The UK has reported a total of 654,644 coronavirus cases and 43,155 deaths, upby 137 from the previous day.

