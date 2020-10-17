Global  
 

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

WorldNews Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburbBy Thierry Chiarello CONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France (Reuters) - French police were questioning nine people in custody on Saturday after a suspected Islamist sympathiser beheaded a school teacher in broad daylight on the street in a Paris suburb, police sources said. Police shot the attacker dead minutes after he murdered 47-year-old history teacher Samuel Paty on Friday. Investigators were seeking to establish whether he had acted alone or had...
 Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect, including a minor, who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Teacher in Paris beheaded in brutal murder

 A 47-year-old teacher in Paris was murdered Friday, possibly in connection to a lesson in which he showed images of the prophet Muhammad to his students. Police..
CBS News

Suspect in teacher's beheading in France was Chechen teen

 A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher near Paris was an 18-year-old Chechen refugee unknown to intelligence services who posted..
New Zealand Herald

Russia Dismisses Links to Chechen Accused of Beheading French Teacher

 Suspect was born in Moscow but has lived in France for the last 12 years, Russian Embassy in Paris says....
WorldNews

Paris attacker asked students to point out victim before beheading him

 PARIS — The 18-year-old who beheaded a history teacher outside the school in France where he taught had approached pupils in the street and asked them to point..
WorldNews

Kidnapped Mali Politician, French Aid Worker and 2 Italians Freed

 BAMAKO, MALI - Kidnapped Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians were freed Thursday, Mali's presidency said, after..
WorldNews
