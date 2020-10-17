|
Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
By Thierry Chiarello CONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France (Reuters) - French police were questioning nine people in custody on Saturday after a suspected Islamist sympathiser beheaded a school teacher in broad daylight on the street in a Paris suburb, police sources said. Police shot the attacker dead minutes after he murdered 47-year-old history teacher Samuel Paty on Friday. Investigators were seeking to establish whether he had acted alone or had...
Paris Capital of France
Teacher in Paris beheaded in brutal murderA 47-year-old teacher in Paris was murdered Friday, possibly in connection to a lesson in which he showed images of the prophet Muhammad to his students. Police..
CBS News
Suspect in teacher's beheading in France was Chechen teenA suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher near Paris was an 18-year-old Chechen refugee unknown to intelligence services who posted..
New Zealand Herald
Russia Dismisses Links to Chechen Accused of Beheading French TeacherSuspect was born in Moscow but has lived in France for the last 12 years, Russian Embassy in Paris says....
WorldNews
Paris attacker asked students to point out victim before beheading himPARIS — The 18-year-old who beheaded a history teacher outside the school in France where he taught had approached pupils in the street and asked them to point..
WorldNews
Conflans-Sainte-Honorine Commune in Île-de-France, France
Islamism Set of ideologies holding that Islam should guide social and political as well as personal life
French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Islamic groups back anti-jobs law protests in Indonesia
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Kidnapped Mali Politician, French Aid Worker and 2 Italians FreedBAMAKO, MALI - Kidnapped Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians were freed Thursday, Mali's presidency said, after..
WorldNews
Kenya court convicts two for aiding Islamist assault on shopping mall
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:45Published
