College football winners and losers from Week 7 include Clemson, Auburn and Tennessee

Guanare Tennessee Titans roll Buffalo Bills in first game after COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/rWeWtcoCsO . :)… https://t.co/yuQZ7C7iQF 11 hours ago

Micro Blogs Tennessee Titans roll Buffalo Bills in first game after COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/blAWSCPBe7 . :)… https://t.co/yKohvjc90f 16 hours ago

Guanare Tennessee Titans roll Buffalo Bills in first game after COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/rWeWtcoCsO . :)… https://t.co/zA60MsIKe8 1 day ago

Micro Blogs Tennessee Titans roll Buffalo Bills in first game after COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/59lg1qgID7 . :) https://t.co/9DUaDdIVbF 1 day ago

Guanare Tennessee Titans roll Buffalo Bills in first game after COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/Dbmm2t5jjX . :) https://t.co/GMp8JKw8WG 1 day ago

Tweet Interesantes Tennessee Titans roll Buffalo Bills in first game after COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/fFfHeMPR2o . :) https://t.co/RHLUC83elq 2 days ago

sean Bond Tennessee Titans roll Buffalo Bills in first game after COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/2tnFsVz6O3 via @usatoday 4 days ago