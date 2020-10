'Risks Of Escalation Are Enormous': Demonstrations Continue Across SoCal As Armenia, Azerbaijan Report Ongoing Attacks The last two weeks have seen the largest escalation of bloodshed since 1994 between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have been locked in a decades-old conflict.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Accusations of ceasefire violations Death toll rises despite truce and calls from international community for Armenia and Azerbaijan to desist

Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates Armenia rejects claims it was behind the attack that prompted Azerbaijan president to vow ‘revenge’.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh Armenia and Azerbaijan have said they agreed to a "humanitarian truce" starting at midnight local time. The announcement comes after Azerbaijan said 12 civilians...

