US Presidential Election 2020: Facebook withdraws 22 lakh suspicious ads seeking to obstruct voting

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Things That Make You Say 'Hmm' About US Presidential Elections



Presidential campaigns today seem to be massive, well-oiled machines. But that doesn't mean American election history is without its oddities. For example, the Farmers Almanac says President Zachary.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:38 Published 6 hours ago Early voters wait in long lines in New York City



New Yorkers waited in long lines early on Saturday on the first day of early voting in the state for the presidential election. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02 Published 1 day ago Risha Talks: Voting in the presidential election



Risha Talks: Voting in the presidential election Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 17:27 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this