US Presidential Election 2020: Facebook withdraws 22 lakh suspicious ads seeking to obstruct voting
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () Facebook has withdrawn over 22 lakh advertisements and 120,000 posts on Facebook and Instagram that attempted to obstruct the November 3 US presidential election, Facebook's head of global affairs said.
[NFA] Early voting began on Monday in Florida, a battleground state that could decide the Nov. 3 presidential election, while a record 30 million Americans already have cast ballots nationwide with barely two weeks remaining in the U.S. campaign. This report produced by Chris Dignam.