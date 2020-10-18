Global  
 

US Presidential Election 2020: Facebook withdraws 22 lakh suspicious ads seeking to obstruct voting

DNA Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
US Presidential Election 2020: Facebook withdraws 22 lakh suspicious ads seeking to obstruct votingFacebook has withdrawn over 22 lakh advertisements and 120,000 posts on Facebook and Instagram that attempted to obstruct the November 3 US presidential election, Facebook's head of global affairs said.
 [NFA] Early voting began on Monday in Florida, a battleground state that could decide the Nov. 3 presidential election, while a record 30 million Americans already have cast ballots nationwide with barely two weeks remaining in the U.S. campaign. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

