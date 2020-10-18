|
Tampa Bay Rays beat Houston Astros to reach World Series for second time
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
The Tampa Bay Rays reach the World Series for only the second time with a 4-2 game-seven win over the Houston Astros.
Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States
Houston Astros Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Houston, Texas, United States
World Series Championship of Major League Baseball
