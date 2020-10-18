Global  
 

Tampa Bay Rays beat Houston Astros to reach World Series for second time

BBC News Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
The Tampa Bay Rays reach the World Series for only the second time with a 4-2 game-seven win over the Houston Astros.
Rays are heading to the World Series

Rays are heading to the World Series

 Sports Pulse: The. Rays are going to the World Series for the first time since 2008

Rays stave off Astros in Game 7 to advance to World Series for second time in franchise history

 The Rays hold on to win Game 7 over the Astros to advance to the World Series for the second time in franchise history.
Houston Astros look to join rare company by overcoming 3-0 deficit against Tampa Bay Rays

 The Astros look to become sixth major professional team to win series by overcoming 3-0 deficit. It was done once in MLB and four times in the NHL.
Rays look to defeat Astros in ALCS

Rays look to defeat Astros in ALCS

Rays look to defeat Astros in ALCS

Astros star Carlos Correa calls his shot before walk-off homer in Game 5 against the Rays

 Astros shortstop Carlos Correa called his walk-off home run to keep Houston alive in the ALCS against the Rays.
MLB playoffs: Greatest moments in LCS history

 The Rays and Astros play in Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday. Some of the greatest moments in LCS history.
Rays look to advance to World Series

Rays look to advance to World Series

Rays look to advance to World Series

Braves break it open with 6-run inning, knock out Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers to move one win from World Series

 The Braves scored six runs in the sixth inning en route to a 10-2 victory to beat Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS.
Rays defense leads the way in push for the Pennant

Rays defense leads the way in push for the Pennant

The Rays are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 2008.

Rays fans excited to pick-up their cutouts from Tropicana Field

Rays fans excited to pick-up their cutouts from Tropicana Field

Rays fans excited to pick-up their cutouts from Tropicana Field

Tampa Bay Rays not concerned about lack of offense in push for the Pennant

Tampa Bay Rays not concerned about lack of offense in push for the Pennant

The Rays are 8-3 in the postseason, but they've been doing it with pitching and defense. Despite the lack of offense, the Rays say they're confident their lineup will start to heat up.

What's Good Tampa Bay? | Let's show the #Rays some love!

What's Good Tampa Bay? | Let's show the #Rays some love!

What's Good Tampa Bay? | Let's show the #Rays some love!

Watch Rays celebrate punching their ticket to the World Series for first time since 2008

Watch Rays celebrate punching their ticket to the World Series for first time since 2008 The Tampa Bay Rays avoided a disaster by blowing a 3-0 ALCS lead and pulled off a 4-2 win in ALCS Game 7 over the Houston Astros. The Rays will play in the World...
Hunter Renfroe on Rays taking 3-0 series lead over Astros, being 1 win away from World Series

Hunter Renfroe on Rays taking 3-0 series lead over Astros, being 1 win away from World Series Hunter Renfroe talks after the Tampa Bay Rays' 5-2 win to take a 3-0 series lead over the Astros about the defensive plays, being a game away from the World...
