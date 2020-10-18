Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

British artist Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art

Hindu Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Banksy is known for witty artworks that often make powerful references to world affairs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art

Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art 00:51

 The elusive British street artist Banksy confirmed on Saturday that a new artwork that appeared on a wall in Nottingham, central England, depicting a young girl using a bicycle tyre as a hula-hoop is his work.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Banksy confirms he is behind new Nottingham mural [Video]

Banksy confirms he is behind new Nottingham mural

Banksy has posted a mural of a little girl hula hooping with a bike tyre onhis Instagram account, ending speculation over whether he was behind the work.The piece appeared last Tuesday on the corner of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Banksy works on show in gallery and online [Video]

Banksy works on show in gallery and online

An exhibition of Banksy works is to go on display both online and at a galleryin London. Catch Me If You Can, featuring pieces by the elusive artist, is togo on display at the House of Fine Art (HOFA)..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
Migrants move off Banksy rescue vessel as ships come to its aid [Video]

Migrants move off Banksy rescue vessel as ships come to its aid

All migrants aboard a rescue boat funded by British street artist Banksy have been transferred to other boats, the team behind the mission said after its pink and white boat carrying more than 200..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Banksy confirms Nottingham art - after Birmingham artist tries to take credit

Banksy confirms Nottingham art - after Birmingham artist tries to take credit A fellow street artist, known only as Itchers, had earlier today attempted to claim credit for the work, which is a hula hooping girl outside a beauty salon in...
Sutton Coldfield Observer


Tweets about this