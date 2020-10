Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published 3 days ago New COVID-19 Restrictions: Denver Limits Group Gatherings To 5 People, Requires Face Masks In More Settings 02:20 Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced new limits on group gatherings and new requirements for face coverings in more settings. Officials warned that more restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses will be implemented if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.