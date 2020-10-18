Global  
 

Teofimo Lopez's Star is on the Rise After Victory Over Vasiliy Lomachenko

WorldNews Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Teofimo Lopez's Star is on the Rise After Victory Over Vasiliy LomachenkoTeofimo Lopez is now one of boxing's biggest stars following his unanimous decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Rapid reaction to Teofimo Lopez’s unanimous decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas on Saturday night. A star is born Lopez is 23, with one significant win on his resume, a knockout of Richard Commey in his last fight, a win that garnered him his first world title. But he didn’t hesitate when offered a chance to fight Lomachenko, and when the COVID-19 pandemic pushed boxing behind closed doors—eliminating valuable live gate revenue—Lopez went ahead with the fight anyway. And he submitted a star turning performance. Against arguably...
